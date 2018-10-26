Man seriously injured in crash with Tesco delivery van in Cambridgeshire

A man suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A10 in Cambridgeshire yesterday, Thursday October 25.

The crash happened at about 2.15pm when a Tesco delivery van travelling southbound at Melbourn was in collision with a white Seat Leon and a black Kia Cee’d.

Road closed

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

PC Stephen Andrews, from the road policing unit, said: “The road was busy at the time and we are keen to speak to anybody who saw the collision or the vehicles involved leading up to it.”

Anyone with information about the collision should call the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident number 254 of yesterday.