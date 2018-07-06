Man resuscitated and airlifted to hospital after cardiac arrest on Peterborough roundabout

A man was resuscitated and airlifted to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on the Boongate roundabout yesterday afternoon.

The man in his 60s was involved in a single vehicle crash on the roundabout which led to its closure for approximately two hours.

The emergency services at the roundabout

The emergency services, including two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle and the Magpas air ambulance, were called at approximately 4pm yesterday afternoon to the incident where they found the man had suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was resuscitated and flown to Papworth Hospital in a serious condition.