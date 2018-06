Police have named a man who died in a collision on the A142 in Cambridgeshire at the weekend.

Adam Naber, 24, died when the motorcycle he was riding left the southbound carriageway near Soham on Sunday, June 17, at about 5.30pm.

Mr Naber, of Qua Fen Common in Soham, was an American serviceman who was working in the county.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.