Man killed on A605 at Oundle is named by police

Police have named the man who died following a collision on the A605 at Oundle this week.

Stuart Randall, 23, from Bourne in Lincolnshire, died following the collision which happened shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 2.

The collision took place on the A605 when, for reasons unknown, the silver Ford Fiesta driven by Mr Randall, travelling north, was in collision with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Randall sadly died at the scene.

Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries. The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 419 of 2/4/18.