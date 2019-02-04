Man killed in two car crash on A1303 in Cambridgeshire

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the A1303 Newmarket Road, Bottisham on Saturday.

At around 6.40pm on February 2, a red Honda Jazz and a black Mercedes A200 collided at the junction of Bell Road.

Road closed

Police, fire and ambulance services attended and the driver of the Honda, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 quoting incident 399 of 2 February. Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.