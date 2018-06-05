Man killed in early morning crash near Spalding

A local man has died following a crash near Spalding yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Northgate, Pinchbeck near Spalding about 00.30am on Monday, June 4, where a silver Lexus IS200 car had collided with a fence.

The driver, a 49-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area of Northgate at Pinchbeck before the collision and saw the car or saw the collision itself is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 8 of Monday 4th.

The road was re-opened about 6am.