A man has died following a collision on the A1303 in Cambridgeshire near Bottisham this morning, Monday January 7.

At about 9.45am the vehicle the man was driving left the road and collided with a tree.

The road remains closed

Officers attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance crews, but the man died at the scene.

The road is closed between Bottisham and the A14.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 100 of 7 January.