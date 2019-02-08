Man killed in crash in Cambridgeshire village is named by police

Police have named a man who died in a collision on the A1303 Newmarket Road, Bottisham on Saturday evening (2 February).

Stanley Carse, 76, of Marshall Close, Teversham, died when the red Honda Jazz he was driving was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes A200 at the junction of Bell Road at about 6.40pm.

The road was closed while police dealt with the crash

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 399 of 2 February or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.