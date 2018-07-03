Man killed and three others seriously injured in three lorry crash which closed A1 in Lincolnshire for 12 hours

One man has died and three others have been seriously injured following a crash on the A1 in Lincolnshire which saw the road closed for nearly 12 hours.

Police were called to the A1 at Little Ponton at about 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (Monday July 2) where three heavy goods vehicles had been involved in a collision in the queue of traffic caused by a second collision at Colsterworth, in which a coach crossed the central reservation. More details on this incident here.

Road closed

Two men in a white DAFF lorry were seriously injured. One was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. Sadly the other man in the cab, believed to be in his late 50s and from the London area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to Peterborough Hospital for treatment of their injuries

The road was closed in both directions and there was considerable traffic congestion. The road was re-opened about 2.30am this morning (Tuesday).

Anyone who was in the area and saw the collision between the three lorries - a black Volvo artic', a DAFF white and red artic' and a DAFF white lorry - is asked to contact police on 101.