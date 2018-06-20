Man killed and second seriously injured after being hit by van as they mended vehicle at roadside

A man has died following a collision in Cambridgeshire involving a van and two men who were repairing a tractor by the side of the road.

The crash took place at about 2.15pm in Main Drove near Little Downham yesterday afternoon, Tuesday June 19 and involved a Ford Iveco.

Sadly one of the men, who was in his 40s, died at the scene.

The second man, also in his 40s, received serious, but not life threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witenessed the crash should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.