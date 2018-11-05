Man killed and second airlifted to hospital after horror crash in Cambridgeshire

Police are currently at the scene of a fatal road collision on the A10 in Cambridgeshire between Littleport and Ely

The collision was reported at 6.48am today on the stretch of road between the McDonalds and Grange Lane roundabouts.



Two cars were involved and a man has died. Another man has been airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with what are described as life threatening injuries.



No other injuries have been reported.



The A10 has been closed between the roundabouts mentioned and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.



Motorists are also been urged to drive to the conditions of the road.



Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle involved just prior should call police on 101 quoting incident 66 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report