A man has died following a collision in a Cambridgeshire village this afternoon.

At about 12.30pm, a cyclist, a man in his 70s, was involved in a collision with a white Ford van heading in the opposite direction on Station Road, Dullingham.

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident

Officers attended the scene with ambulance crews, but the man died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 214 of 8 January.