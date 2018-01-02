Man killed after being hit by train at Stamford

A man has been killed after being hit by a train at Stamford Railway Station today.

British Transport Police were called at around 8.40am after receiving reports that a person had been hit by a train. Sadly the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Trains between Peterborough and Leicester stopped running this morning (Tuesday, January 2).

National Rail said: “Emergency services are dealing with an incident between Peterborough and Leicester. This is resulting in disruption to trains which run between Peterborough and Leicester.

“Trains are currently unable to run between Peterborough and Leicester. Road transport has been sourced and will be available from Leicester shortly. “There is no firm estimate as to when the line will reopen, but trains are expected to be disrupted until at least 12:30."



Police said inquirires are ongoing to trace family members but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

All lines have reopened.