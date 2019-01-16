Man in critical condition after being hit by train in Peterborough dies

A man hit by a train at Peterborough Station on Saturday morning has died in hospital.

The 30-year-old died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Monday, British Transport Police (BTP) has confirmed.

The emergency services at the station. Photo: Terry Harris

The man had been airlifted to the hospital in a critical condition following the incident on Saturday and was said to be in a stable condition, but unfortunately his health deteriorated.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which runs the East Coast Main Line, said on Saturday morning the man had died, but this turned out to be incorrect with the man surviving until Monday.

The emergency services were all called to the scene at 9.51am on Saturday, including the Magpas air ambulance.

Trains between Peterborough and London were cancelled or delayed on Saturday.

Sadly, a second person was hit at Potters Bar Station on Monday morning and also died.

Both deaths are not being treated as suspicious.