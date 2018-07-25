Man found lying in Peterborough street with serious head injuries after alleged crash

Have your say

A pedestrian suffered head injuries after being involved in a collision with a cyclist in Peterborough today.

Police and ambulance crews were called 10.30am this morning, Wednesday July 25, to reports of concern for a person in Whalley Street, Eastfield.

Police found a man lying in the street with head injuries.

A member of the public told police the man had been knocked over by a cyclist.

An East of England Ambulance crew was dispatched and arrived on Whalley Street in Eastfield at 10:50am.

A man in his 30s was treated for a head injury and taken to Peterborough City Hospital.