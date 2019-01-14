Man declared dead after being hit by train at Peterborough remains alive, transport police confirm

A man who was declared to have died after being hit by a train at Peterborough on Saturday survived the incident.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which runs the East Coast Main Line, said on Saturday morning there had been a “fatality” following the incident.
But British Transport Police (BTP) has this morning confirmed that the man did survive being struck, although he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Peterborough Station at 9.51am on Saturday morning following reports a person had been struck by a train.
“Paramedics also attended and a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.51am on Saturday with reports of a patient with traumatic injuries in Station Road, Peterborough.
“We sent the Magpas air ambulance, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), an ambulance, ambulance officer and a rapid response vehicle.
“The patient was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition.”
Trains between Peterborough and London were cancelled or delayed on Saturday.
Sadly, a second person was hit at Potters Bar Station this morning and has died.
The BTP spokeswoman said his death is being treated as non-suspicious.