Man declared dead after being hit by train at Peterborough remains alive, transport police confirm

A man who was declared to have died after being hit by a train at Peterborough on Saturday survived the incident.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which runs the East Coast Main Line, said on Saturday morning there had been a “fatality” following the incident.

But British Transport Police (BTP) has this morning confirmed that the man did survive being struck, although he remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Peterborough Station at 9.51am on Saturday morning following reports a person had been struck by a train.

“Paramedics also attended and a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

The emergency services at the station. Photo: Terry Harris

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.51am on Saturday with reports of a patient with traumatic injuries in Station Road, Peterborough.

“We sent the Magpas air ambulance, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), an ambulance, ambulance officer and a rapid response vehicle.

“The patient was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition.”

Trains between Peterborough and London were cancelled or delayed on Saturday.

Sadly, a second person was hit at Potters Bar Station this morning and has died.

The BTP spokeswoman said his death is being treated as non-suspicious.