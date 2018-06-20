Man charged with several offences after horror crash sees car flip into home in quiet Peterborough street

A man has been charged with a number of driving offences after crashing a car off a residential road in Peterborough, rolling it over, hitting a parked car and a house.

Police were called at 7.13am on Sunday (June 17) with reports of a collision in Willesden Avenue, Walton, involving a silver Ford Fiesta.

The scene of the crash. Photo courtesy of Marcus Thompson

It was reported that the car had overturned and collided with a house and the driver and passenger had run off.

The suspected driver, Mateusz Kruk, 19, from Peterborough, was arrested later that day and charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs and dangerous driving. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on July 4.

The passenger has not yet been traced.

Posting on Facebook Marcus Thompson said: "I hear a car tyres wheelspinning down Fane Road, 'slow down you t***s it's a residential street' I think to myself......

"Then came the screech of brake's and a loud bang.

"They got as far as Willesden Avenue."

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.