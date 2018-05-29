Man charged with drink driving after motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash in Peterborough

A man has been charged with drink driving after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Peterborough at the weekend.

Zdenek Hulinski, 55, was driving a black BMW 330 when it was involved in a collision with a Honda NSC 100 at around 2.50am on Sunday, May 27 on the A605 Oundle Road near Sugar Way in Peterborough.

The scene of the crash on Sunday

Hulinski was arrested and charged with drink driving. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 13.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a stable condition after suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries.

A spokesperson for the Magpas air ambulance said Doctor Adriana Cordier and Paramedic Steve Chambers arrived in Peterborough in the Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response BMW.

The spokesman said: “The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed a man (in his 20s) who had sustained multiple injuries. They sedated the patient at the scene, providing him with A&E level care, before accompanying him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.”

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Cambridgeshire Police were also in attendance.