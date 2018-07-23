Man charged with drink driving after lorry spotted careering head-on into traffic the WRONG WAY down Peterborough parkway

Have your say

A man has been charged with drink driving after a lorry was spotted driving the wrong way down Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough into head-on traffic.

The lorry was stopped and the man was arrested after the alarm was raised by motorists at 1.15am on Sunday, July 22, at Boongate.

He was breathalysed at the scene and blew 98 micrograms - the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of breath.

Cristian Murariu, 48, of no known address, has been charged with dangerous driving and driving over the legal alcohol limit.

The Romanian national is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

