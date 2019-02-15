Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving while unlicensed and uninsured following fatal crash in Cambridgeshire

Have your say

A man has been charged following a fatal collision in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday.

Jack O’Donnell, 25, of Tempsford Avenue, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while driving unlicensed and causing death while driving uninsured.

The road was closed following the crash

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday February 15.

Lesley Bello-Hernandez, 67, of Ashvale, Cambridge, was walking along Arbury Road, Cambridge, at about 2.10pm when she was involved in a collision with a moped.

She was treated by paramedics but sadly was declared dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and possession with intent to supply drugs, he remains in custody.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the incident is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call police on 101 quoting incident 232 of 13 February.