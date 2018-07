A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession with intent to sell Class A drugs after a two car collision.

The crash was in Eastfield Road, near Newark Hill Primary Academy, with police called at 4pm yesterday (Sunday, July 29).

The road was closed after the collision and the Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested and taken to custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.