A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash in Peterborough this morning.

Police were called to Lynton Road in Peterborough at 3am today, Friday June 22.

The scene of the crash this morning: Photo courtesy of Rolands Fridenbergs

A Volkswagen Passat had hit a parked Audi.

Both passenger and driver were uninjured in the crash, a 22-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

He remains in custody at this time.