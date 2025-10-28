Man arrested after woman seriously injured in crash between recovery truck and motorbike on A47 Thorney Toll near Peterborough
Police were called to a crash between motorbike and a recovery truck at just before 11am on the A47 Wisbech Road between Thorney and Thorney Toll.
A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, driving with excess drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The woman is currently receiving treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to the A47, between Thorney and Thorney Toll, at 10.55am today (October 28) to reports that a recovery truck and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.
“A woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then onto Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.
“A 50-year-old man, from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, driving with excess drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
“He remains in custody.
“The road re-opened at about 1.10pm.”