A man has been arrested after a woman was left seriously injured on the A47 on Tuesday morning (October 28).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a crash between motorbike and a recovery truck at just before 11am on the A47 Wisbech Road between Thorney and Thorney Toll.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, driving with excess drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman is currently receiving treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The A47 towards Thorney Toll.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to the A47, between Thorney and Thorney Toll, at 10.55am today (October 28) to reports that a recovery truck and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

“A woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then onto Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.

“A 50-year-old man, from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, driving with excess drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“He remains in custody.

“The road re-opened at about 1.10pm.”