Man arrested after woman dies in crash on A14 in Cambridgeshire

A woman has died following a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14 in Cambridgeshire yesterday, Thursday January 4.

The woman was a passenger in a Peugeot E7 that was involved in a collision with two HGVs at about 5.05pm near Girton.

A man who was driving the vehicle was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. A second man received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

A 55-year-old man from Clacton-on-Sea has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 319 of 4 January.