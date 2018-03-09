Man arrested after two car crash in Peterborough

A man has been arrested after a two car crash in Peterborough last night.

Police were called at 7.55pm on Thursday, March 8, with reports of a collision in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough.

The incident, which involved two cars, happened close to the junction with St Paul’s Road.

A man and a woman received injuries as a result of the collision, but further details are unclear. The Ambulance Service attended the scene and both injured parties were taken to hospital.

The injured man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit to do so, but remains in Peterborough City Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-08032018-0457 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.