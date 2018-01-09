Man arrested after car takes down power lines in Peterborough

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car left the road and took down power lines in Peterborough.

Police were called shortly after 3am today (Tuesday, January 9) to reports of a collision in Werrington Bridge Road, Milking Nook,

Photo from @roadpoliceBCH

A car had left the road, close to the junction with Thorney Road, and took down power lines as a result. No other vehicles were involved and nobody was injured.

A 21-year-old man from Blackwood in Wales was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in custody.