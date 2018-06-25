Man and woman seriously injured in crash on A14 in Cambridgeshire

Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A14 in Cambridgeshire which was shut for four hours yesterday.

Police were called at 7pm on Sunday June 24, with reports of a collision on the A14 eastbound at Leighton Bromswold, involving a white Toyota Auris and a silver Mini Cooper.

Fire and ambulance crews also attended the scene, firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to free the casualties.

Two people, a man and a woman, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries, both are described as stable.

The A14 eastbound wass closed between junction 13 for Oundle and Peterborough, the A605 and junction 17, Leighton Bromswold.

The closure was implemented at junction 13 to facilitate a more suitable diversion which took motorists on the A605 north to Peterborough and then down the A1/A1M south to Huntingdon to rejoin the A14 at Brampton Hut, a diversion of more than 20 miles.

The road was cleared by about 11pm.