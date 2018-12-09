Man and woman killed after Porsche crash in Cambridgeshire - road to remain closed for 24 hours

Two people have died following a collision in Brinkley Road near Six Mile Bottom this morning, Sunday December 9.

At about 10.40am a Porsche Boxster was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf GTI. Officers attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance crews.

The road will remain closed

A man and a woman in their 20s, who were travelling in the Porsche, died at the scene. A man in his 40s who was driving the Volkswagen was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The road is closed and is not expected to re-open until tomorrow afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the vehicles in the build up to it, should call 101 and ask to speak a member of the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 160 of 9 December.