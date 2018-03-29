Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash on A141 near March

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A141 near March this morning.

The crash happened at around 10.36am on Thursday March 29, close to Gaul Road, March, when a Ford Mondeo Zetec and a Vauxhall Vectra collided.

The Ford driver, a man from the March area, suffered serious injuries and has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The Vauxhall driver was not injured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information about the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CC-29032018-0098 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.