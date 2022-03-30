Major £5 million roadworks on A47 to cause delays as Longthorpe footbridge is demolished

Longthorpe pedestrian bridge over the Nene Parkway EMN-210613-073809009

The works, which will last for nine months - and will include a number of full weekend closures - will start on Tuesday, April 19.

A majority of the works will take place overnight between 8am and 6pm.

Temporary speed limits and some closures will be put in place to allow the workers to carry out the scheme safely.

There will be two full weekend closures (between 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday) the first starting on Friday July 8 and the second starting on Friday September 30.

Christopher Eglinton, National Highways Project Manager, said: “This new footbridge over the A47 at Longthorpe will help improve accessibility for local residents making it easier to get to schools, hospitals, sports fields, shops and homes without using a car. It is a key part of the improvements we are making along the A47 to help make the region a better place to live, visit and do business in.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be disruptive, and we are working hard to keep any disruption to a minimum. The current footbridge will remain in place until we’ve completed the installation of the new one, with major construction work planned during school holidays where possible to allow all students to still get to and from school.”

A number of signed diversions will be in place when there are closures.

The diversions will include:

B1167 New Cut roundabout, Thorney and Guyhirn – eastbound traffic would leave the A47 at the Dogsthorpe-Paston Parkway Roundabout then via the A15, A1139, A605 and A141 to re-join the A47 at Guyhirn; vice versa for westbound,

Wansford Interchange and A47/A141 Guyhirn Roundabout - eastbound traffic via the A1, A1139 Fletton Parkway, A605 and A141 to re-join the A47 at the A47/A141 Guyhirn Roundabout; vice versa for westbound,

A47/A141 Guyhirn Roundabout and Wisbech - eastbound traffic via the A141, A142, A10, A1122 and A1101 to re-join the A47 at the A47/ A1101 Roundabout; vice versa for westbound,

Wisbech and Hardwick Interchange, Kings Lynn - eastbound traffic via the A1101, A1122 and A10 to re-join the A47 at the A47/ A10 Hardwick Interchange; vice versa for westbound.

The new footbridge will be:

30 metres in length, similar to the previous bridge

3.5 metres wide

Access ramps either side of the bridge, with a gradient of no more than 1/20 or 5% to improve accessibility.