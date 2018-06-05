Major five vehicle crash on A1 at Peterborough

A serious five vehicle crash has taken place on the A1 at Peterborough today, Tuesday June 5.

Police, fire and ambulance were called at 11.24am. Five cars are involved with four having left the road and entered a ditch.

The crash took place on the A1 southbound between the A47 and the A605 at Stibbington near the Stibbington diner.

All emergency services remain on the scene, but the road is open.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the crash.

Recovery of the vehicles is being organised and delays are at a minimum.

A1 Northbound carriageway RTC near Stibbington EMN-180506-130251009

