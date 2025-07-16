Major disruption on train services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

There is major disruption on LNER train services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross today (July 16).

LNER said a signalling system fault at Peterborough meant train services could be delayed or even cancelled throughout this morning.

The disruption is set to last until noon.

Advice from LNER

There are delays on train services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

Advice for customers who have not yet started their rail journey:

If you choose to travel by train today, train services are likely to be extremely busy and subject to delay and/or cancellation.

Defer your travel to a later date, if you can.

If you have a LNER train ticket dated for Wednesday, 16 July, you will be able to use your existing ticket to travel on LNER services on Thursday, 17 July at no extra cost.

Please make a new seat reservation

If your journey involves a connection with another train operator, your existing ticket will be valid on an alternative service with that train operator on the date(s) shown above.

Claim a full refund

If you choose not to travel by train, you will be entitled to a full refund.

You can use your LNER ticket to travel on the following train companies at no extra cost:

Avanti West Coast between London Euston, Manchester and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh.

TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York/Newcastle & Edinburgh

ScotRail between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley.

Northern between Carlisle and Newcastle & Morpeth

East Midlands Railway (EMR) between London St Pancras, Leicester and Sheffield.

CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster/Leeds, York and Newcastle/Edinburgh.

Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross, Stevenage and Peterborough.

Have you already begun your journey?

If you are already on board an LNER service affected by this disruption, your Train Manager will keep you updated with information about the incident and the impact on your journey. Our on-board team are working hard to keep you comfortable whilst we get you moving again. If you need any urgent help – onward travel connections / flights, medical needs etc., please speak to a member of the on-train team. Alternatively, please contact our Customer Solutions Team on 03457 225 33.

If you are currently waiting at a station, please listen out for station announcements or speak to a member of station staff. If you are unable to complete your journey today and require hotel accommodation, please speak to a member of station staff.