Major disruption on railways at Peterborough due to signalling fault
There is major disruption on the railways at Peterborough due to a signalling fault.
A fault with the signalling system between Peterborough and Huntingdon is resulting in disruption to trains between Peterborough and Stevenage.
The issue was reported at around 1.20am, and the disruption is likely to last until at least 11am.
Advice for Hull Trains customers:
Trains will terminate at either Doncaster or Peterborough. Customers are advised to travel on the next available Hull Trains service.
There is a limited rail replacement service in place.
You may use your ticket on East Midlands Railway and Northern services via any reasonable route.
Advice for LNER customers:
To help with your journey, tickets will be accepted on the following services:
Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Edinburgh / Manchester
TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York and Edinburgh
East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Sheffield
CrossCountry between Sheffield, Leeds, York and Edinburgh
Northern between Doncaster, Leeds and York and Harrogate
Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage / Peterborough
Grand Central services between Doncaster and London
Advice for Great Northern and Thameslink customers:
Thameslink and Great Northern services are currently unable to run to & from Peterborough due to a failure of the signalling system. This issue is causing major disruption on the route between there and Huntingdon.
Despite extensive efforts, there are no replacement buses available in the area at the moment, and taxis are also very limited.
For this reason, we advise NOT to attempt travel between Peterborough and Huntingdon.
Train service alterations:
Great Northern and Thameslink are running some shuttle trains between Huntingdon and Stevenage, and between London Bridge and Horsham, to replace trains which usually run between Peterborough and Horsham.
However, there will still be a number of cancellations, and some further alterations and diversions.
Other train companies in the area are also affected.