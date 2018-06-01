M11 extension could forge ‘dynamic’ new link between Peterborough, London and Cambridge

An extension to the M11 could forge a “dynamic” new link between London, Cambridge and Peterborough, and it could be entirely funded by private investors.

Speaking at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s annual meeting on Wednesday (May 30), James Palmer, mayor of the combined authority, said he would like to see private funds swell the budget of the authority, allowing them to build more ambitious infrastructure without having to rely entirely upon taxpayers’ money.

Mr Palmer said a new extension to the M11, providing a link between London, Cambridge, and Peterborough, could be one of the projects which could be paid for in this way.

“The M11 project needs significant private funding,” said Mr Palmer. “We are already talking to investors to work on the M11 north. It will either be part privately funded, or entirely privately funded.”

In a paper which came before the combined authority on Wednesday, a vision for how Cambridgeshire could look in 2030 was set out. The paper imagines a future if the CA’s objectives are realised, and projects a positive impact on the county following the extension of the M11 to join the A47.

The paper reads: “Taking the M11 north from Cambridge to join the A47 has created a dynamic Peterborough-Cambridge-London corridor. North-south journey times and congestion on other A-roads has dramatically reduced, and the extension has enabled new housing delivery.”

Cllr Lewis Herbert, leader of Cambridge City Council, said he welcomed the idea of looking to the future and setting aspirations that looked at long-term solutions. He made it clear, though, that some of the projects set out were a long way from delivery, and short-term action was also needed to manage growth in the region and keep it sustainable.

Josh Thomas, Local Democracy Reporting Service