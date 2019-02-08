Lucky escape for driver after car submerged in water in Fenland drain

A driver in Fenland had a lucky escape last night after their car was fully submerged in water.

The incident happened in Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea, near March, with police called out around 11.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “The driver was out of the vehicle when we arrived and had been given a lift home. They rang us to say they were safe and home.

“The car is expected to be recovered today.

“No-one was hurt.”

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Our crews did attend this last night with the police, however, no action was required.”