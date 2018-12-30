Lucky escape after car crashes on A47 in Wisbech Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There was a lucky escape for the occupants of a car travelling on the A47 in Wisbech yesterday. The car left the road and rolled over. Fortunately, nobody suffered any injuries according to the BCH Road Policing Unit. The car which rolled over on the A47. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit Appeal after dramatic crash in March leaves two people seriously hurt in Peterborough City Hospital