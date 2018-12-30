Lucky escape after car crashes on A47 in Wisbech

There was a lucky escape for the occupants of a car travelling on the A47 in Wisbech yesterday.

The car left the road and rolled over.

Fortunately, nobody suffered any injuries according to the BCH Road Policing Unit.

The car which rolled over on the A47. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

