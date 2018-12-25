Lucky Christmas escape for driver in Peterborough after lamppost crash

One driver in Peterborough is lucky not to be in hospital on Christmas after dramatically crashing into a lamppost overnight.

The driver fortunately only suffered minor injuries after this dramatic collision.

Photo of the car hitting the lamppost from BCH Road Policing Unit

However, the person at the wheel was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and will spend the start of today at least in custody.

The dramatic photos were captured by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit which did not specify where in Peterborough the arrest was made.

Sustainable transport charity Sustrans said it appeared to be Fulbridge Road, opposite Robert Avenue.