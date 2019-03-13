Lorry leaves road and overturns on A141 near Warboys

0
Have your say

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A141 near Warboys this afternoon, Wednesday March 13.

The lorry has left the road and overturned onto its side.

The scene of the crash on the A141. Photo: @Huntscops

The scene of the crash on the A141. Photo: @Huntscops

The driver has thankfully only suffered minor injuries.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area while recovery work in ongoing.