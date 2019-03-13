Lorry leaves road and overturns on A141 near Warboys Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Police are at the scene of a crash on the A141 near Warboys this afternoon, Wednesday March 13. The lorry has left the road and overturned onto its side. The scene of the crash on the A141. Photo: @Huntscops The driver has thankfully only suffered minor injuries. Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area while recovery work in ongoing. A1 blocked southbound at Sawtry after vehicle catches fire