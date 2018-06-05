Lorry driver taken to hospital and Fletton Parkway to remain shut after crash in Peterborough

A lorry driver has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Fletton Parkway which remains shut this afternoon.

The road has been shut eastbound near Hampton after two HGVs collided.

The scene of the collision

The Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene with traffic queuing back to the A1 junction and Haddon services as a result.

Oundle Road and Orton Parkway are also both heavy.

Police were called about the collision at 1.53pm.

A spokeswoman said: “One of the lorry drivers has suffered serious injuries and is being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by land ambulance.

“It looks like the back log of vehicles has been cleared but the road will remain closed for some time while the scene is cleared.”

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called today at 1.52pm to a road traffic collision between two lorries on the A1139 on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough.

“We sent three ambulance crews, two HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) vehicles, an ambulance officer and the Magpas Air Ambulance to the scene. They treated one man at the scene and transferred him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance for further care.”