Lorry driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crashing on A1 at Peterborough

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crashing into the central reservation on the A1 at Peterborough this morning.

Police were called at 7.05am on Monday, February 26, after the lorry hit the central reservation on the A1 southbound close to the junction for the A47 at Peterborough.

Prior to the crash police had received reports of the lorry swerving across the road.

A 44-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood in Peterborough.

There were delays of over an hour reported by Highways England with queus back to Stamford.

The road has cleared at around 11am.