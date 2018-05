Long tailbacks formed after a collision between a tanker lorry and a car on the A1 near Wansford.

The accident happened on the northbound carriageway around 6pm and queues stretch back to Alwalton.

The car was left facing the wrong way on the carriageway and a recovery operation is in progress.

The accident is contributing to delays on Peterborough's roads after a crash on Fletton Parkway.