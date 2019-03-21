Long delays on the A1 in Peterborough due to two trucks colliding Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A collision between two trucks is causing lengthy delays on the A1 this evening. One lane is closed northbound between the junctions with the A47 and B1081 near Stamford. One lane was closed Delays are said to be about half an hour above normal journey times. These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Peterborough