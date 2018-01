Have your say

Commuters faced long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway this morning, Wednesday, following a three vehicle crash.

Police were called at 8.25am to Fletton Parkway close to junction 3 for Hampton on the westbound carriageway.

Three vehicles had collided, but no serious injuries are reported.

The crash is causing long delays back along Frank Perkins Parkway however all the way to the A47 junction at Eye.

Surrounding routes around Cardea are also very busy.