A vehicle fire is causing long delays for motorists on Frank Perkins Parkway this morning.

Police and fire were called at 7.30am on Monday January 21 to reports of a vehicle fire on Frank Perkins Parkway close to the Eye Roundabout.

Police and fire services are currently at the scene.

There are delays on both sides of the A1139 at the roundabout as well as on the A15 as a result.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.