Long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway after crash at Boongate

A crash on the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway is causing long delays for motorists in Peterborough this morning.

One lane of the main carriageway westbound and part of the slip road at junction 5 for Boongate is closed due the the crash and oil spillage.

Road Closed

Congestion is back to the Eye turn off at the A15.

Police were called at 7.23am to reports of a collision involving two vehicles - a lorry and a Ford Cougar.

There are no reports of any injuries, but there has been some oil spilt on the slip road.



The vehicles are currently being recovered from the scene.