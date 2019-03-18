Long delays on East Coast Mainline trains between Peterborough and London after person hit by train

Have your say

Trains between Peterborough and London are delayed by up to an hour this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.

A person has been hit between Moorgate / London Kings Cross and Stevenage resulting in all lines being blocked.

Trains between these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Major disruption is expected until at least 3.30pm.

Services will not call at Fisbury Park until further notice, passengers that require Finsbury Park are advised to travel to either London kings Cross or Moorgate and change for underground services.

More details as we have them....