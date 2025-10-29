Long delays on A605 at Elton near Peterborough following crash

There are long delays on the A605 at Elton near Peterborough following a two vehicle crash this morning (Wednesday, October 29).

The crash happened at the border of Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police said they were called at 7.50am to the incident.

There are reports of two mile queues in both directions on the road.

There are currently no details on any injuries, or how long delays in the area will be in place for.

More follows...