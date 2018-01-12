Motorists face long delays on the A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech this afternoon, Friday.

The A47 is partially blocked both ways between A141 March Road and B198 Cromwell Road.

The traffic map showing the delays this afternoon

Traffic officers were called at 2.30pm on Friday January 12 after a lorry lost its tyre. The bare steel wheel has then cut a trench in the tarmac, "embedding the lorry in the tarmac."

This is making recovery of the vehicle difficult.

Bus route X1 is affected by the delays and there are long queues between Guyhirn and Wisbech.

Highways have been informed as the road may need retarmacing before it can be fully opened.