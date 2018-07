Motorists face long delays on the A47 and A141 at Guyhirn this afternoon after a tractor pulling a spraying unit left the road.

The A141 is shut from the A47 Guyhirn roundabout towards March.

The agricultural spraying unit has overturned and the tractor has left the carriageway.

Nobody was injured in the crash but there are long delays in the area following the incident at 2:20pm on Tuesday July 17.