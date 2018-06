There are long delays in both directions on the A14 near Huntingdon today after a trailer jacknifed and overturned.

The crash has taken place westbound between junction 24 (Godmanchester) and 23 (Spittals).

A Land Rover pulling a trailer has jacknifed, the trailer overturning and damaging the central reservation crash barrier.

There are delays in both directions as a result and motorists are advised to avoid the area.